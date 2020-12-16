Guilford County joins Greensboro in fines for COVID violations

On Dec. 9, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted 6-3 to fine and otherwise penalize businesses refusing to comply with Gov.Cooper’s Executive Orders on masks, capacity limits, the size of gatherings and the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
After a first official warning, violators can be fined $300 to 500 dollars, with businesses facing a $100 penalty for each person over the capacity limit. Health Department enforcement officers can close businesses for 24 to 72 hours if violations persist.
Those voting in favor of the penalties were Board Chair and District 8 Commissioner Skip Alston; District 7’s Carolyn Coleman; District 6’s James Upchurch; District 5’s Carly Cooke; District 1’s Carlvena Foster; and At-Large Commissioner Kay Cashion, all Democrats.
Voting against were the board’s three Republicans: District 2’s Alan Perdue; District 3’s Justin Conrad; and District 4’s Alan Branson. Branson was allowed to vote because he is appealing his loss to Mary Beth Murphy to the State Election Board. His appeal to the Guilford Board of Elections was dismissed on Dec. 8; if he loses his state appeal, Democrats will have a 7-2 majority.
"The application of this rule is from border to border throughout the county,” said Guilford County Attorney Mark Payne. “gives us more flexibility, more opportunity to enforce where we have to."
"People are dying,” Alston said. “The hospitals are crowded. All we're saying is we want to try and do something to try and stop that.”
The three Republicans expressed disagreement about fines and penalties being an appropriate solution to the problem.
“Masks are important, I agree with that,” Perdue said. “But we ought to utilize some common sense to make sure that we’re not creating panic.”
As at previous meetings, Perdue did not wear a mask, Alston wore one below his chin while seated and speaking into the microphone, but pulled it up when rising and approaching other commissioners, and Payne wore his even when speaking.
The vote, divided along party lines, reflected how the November election transformed the formerly majority-Republican board. When YES! Weekly asked Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan if last week’s vote suggested that the Guilford County Commissioners and Greensboro City Council were closer to being on the same page, she responded “absolutely.”
Vaughan also told YES! Weekly that, after law professor Trey Allen posted an entry on the University of North Carolina School of Government blog expressing skepticism on whether cities and counties possess the statutory authority to implement such civil penalties to enforce Governor’s Cooper’s Executive Orders, she and City Attorney Chuck Watts reached out to the office of State Attorney General Josh Stein for further guidance
“Last night the AG’s office released an advisory opinion in favor of civil penalties,” wrote Vaughan in a Dec. 12 email to city council. That email then stated that Gov. Cooper, along with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks, “released a letter encouraging municipalities to adopt local ordinances and establish civil penalties to enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders regarding COVID-19. As you know, Greensboro took the lead in this action.”
On Dec. 14, Allen updated his UNC-School of Government blog entry by citing a Dec. 10 opinion from the North Carolina Department of Justice “that cities and counties do have the authority” to impose such penalties. Allen also noted “The good-faith interpretation of law frequently involves disagreement.”
Vaughan’s letter to council concluded by noting that the County Commissioners had a passed “a Board of Health Rule allowing for similar enforcement measures as the City of Greensboro,” and that “We are in conversations with the County to coordinate enforcement efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.