Clinics will be held in High Point and Greensboro and will begin on May 15
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) is partnering with the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) to host immunization clinics in Greensboro and High Point for current and upcoming GCS seventh graders beginning this Saturday, May 15.
North Carolina law requires all incoming seventh graders to receive the Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccine and the MCV (Measles antigen-containing vaccines) by the start of their seventh-grade year.
Immunization clinics will be held at the following GCDPH locations:
High Point: 501 East Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260
Greensboro: 1100 East Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405
Clinics will be held at both locations on the following schedule:
Saturday, May 15: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 20: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Appointments should be scheduled by phone at (336) 641-3245.
Parents and guardians should bring their child’s insurance card and immunization records to their appointment, if available.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
