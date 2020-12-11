GUILFORD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ISSUE NEW PUBLIC HEALTH RULE Immediately Effective to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread and Ensure Compliance of Governor’s Executive Order
GUILFORD COUNTY - As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to increase, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who also serve as the county Public Health Board met Wednesday, December 9 in a Special Meeting to vote and adopt a new rule to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout Guilford County. As of the date of adoption the county-wide public health rule has an immediate effective date. The newly adopted rule serves as a tool to enforce the State’s existing orders for crowding and reduction of potential exposures in settings where people are not always wearing their face coverings to prevent more cases, increased hospitalizations and more deaths.
This rule will allow Guilford County to partner with local municipalities to enforce the Governor’s active Executive Orders by accessing civil penalties for violations. The reason the Board finds this Rule necessary is to address the immediate protection of the public’s health and safety and to ensure compliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders based upon the findings of some of the following reasons:
• Violations of Executive Orders present an immediate threat to the public health and safety and increase the likelihood that the COVID-19 virus will spread throughout the County and overwhelm our health care systems, cause preventable illnesses and deaths, and inflict other significant harms, including economic and social effects, on our community.
• Immediate enforcement of Executive Orders is necessary to ensure their consistent, effective implementation and to achieve their intended purposes, including controlling the spread of COVID-19 within the County.
• Existing strategies for enforcing Executive Orders include education, misdemeanor criminal prosecution and civil litigation. While these strategies are helpful and necessary, they have not been sufficient to limit infection spread. Additional enforcement strategies are necessary to incentivize public compliance with the North Carolina Executive Order.
• Issuance of administrative penalties provides a significant deterrent to violating the Executive Order and will help promote public health measures and implement guidance issued by the State or County Public Health Directors.
This alternative enforcement mechanism is also designed to provide some relief to law enforcement, to enable additional County staff to assist with enforcing the Executive Orders, to allow for flexibility in the use of enforcement tools, and to enhance the County’s ability to achieve the public health purposes supporting the Executive Orders. Administrative enforcement, including Orders of Abatement, civil penalties, and administrative citations, will provide additional and alternative mechanisms to efficiently and more immediately deter violations and enhance the effectiveness of Executive Orders to combat the further spread of COVID-19 in the community.
With regards to enforcement, the Guilford County Board of County Commissioners acting in the role of county Board of Health advocates for an initial approach of education to achieve compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order. In situations where that proves to not be possible, the Board has the option to utilize “Enforcement Officers” such as police officers, Sheriff deputies, code enforcement officers, and any other employees designated by the County or municipal city/town manager, where the municipality and the County have entered an agreement to mutually participate in the enforcement, including education, of this Rule by utilizing the following employees;
• The Guilford County Public Health Director or their designees;
• The Guilford County Sheriff and designated Deputies;
• The Guilford County Fire Marshal or their designees;
• The County Attorney and associated staff.
The use of these Enforcement Officers is authorized to enforce against a violation of an Executive Order within the enforcing officer’s jurisdiction. Enforcement under this BOH Rule is at the sole discretion of the enforcing officer for the county, city, or town in which the violation occurs. Any violation represents an immediate danger to public health and safety under N.C.G.S. 130A-1 and is subject to the immediate imposition of civil penalties.
A violation is subject to a civil penalty of:
• $300 per violation for a first assessed violation;
• $400 for a second violation;
• $500 for each additional violation by the same responsible party.
For violations of restrictions limiting capacity, shall be a civil penalty of $100 per person within the facility more than the capacity limits established by the Governor’s Executive Order. A civil penalty for violation of this Rule may be assessed by means of a Citation issued by an Enforcement Officer. Civil penalties imposed by means of Citation shall be collected in accordance with the procedures specified in this Rule.
The civil penalty becomes effective and due immediately upon issuance of the citation. The Responsible Party has ten (10) days from the date of service of the citation to pay the penalty in the absence of a timely submitted request for hearing to appeal the citation. Each and every occurrence and/or day during which the violation is repeated shall constitute a separate and distinct violation.
The primary goal of the County, the cities, towns, and any enforcement officer is to achieve voluntary compliance. Except where a sanction is warranted to protect the public health from an imminent hazard, an enforcing officer shall first issue a warning to abate a violation prior to imposing a civil penalty. If a violation continues or resumes after imposing civil penalties, the enforcing officer may refer the case to law enforcement for criminal enforcement. It is in the enforcement officer’s sole discretion to determine the most effective means of enforcement consistent with this Board of Health Rule.
For additional information about the Guilford County Public Health Rule visit the County’s website at www.guilfordcountync.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.