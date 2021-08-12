Mandatory Mask Policy Re-Instated Effective August 13, 2021 at 5:00PM
GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners, whose duties include serving in the role of the Guilford County Board of Health, held an Emergency Meeting today at 3:00 pm. During the meeting the Board passed an indoor County-wide mask mandate for residents and businesses, which takes effect at 5:00 pm Friday, August 13, 2021.
Guilford County Commissioners voted 7-2 to re-instate its mandatory mask policy for all persons throughout Guilford County, regardless of one’s vaccination status. Pursuant to the Guilford County Board of Health rule, individuals must wear face coverings when indoors in all business, establishments and public places. Failure to comply with this mask rule could result in leveraged civil penalties.
County residents and businesses are encouraged to follow all directives and recommendations set forth by the Guilford County Board of Health, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the Guilford County Department of Public Health.
Speaking about the mandate, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston stated, “This Board of Health rule is necessary to safeguard our residents, visitors to our county and our local business community, as well as protect our local public health partners and county Emergency Management resources. While no one can clearly predict how this situation will continue to evolve, I am confident about our emergency preparedness plans, and that our staff and community stakeholders are doing their best to protect our residents. It is always the right time to do the right thing. Regardless of your vaccination status, we know that wearing masks helps prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and we know it saves lives."
County officials will begin communication efforts to share the newly adopted rules and educate the public on the new masking requirements prior to the Friday effective date.
To keep up with the latest information for COVID-19, and to learn more about the newly adopted Board of Health Rule visit www.healthyguilford.com
