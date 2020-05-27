Dr. Iulia Vann, Health Director, Guilford County Division of Public Health, announced two additional COVID-19 testing opportunities at Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro for Thursday, May 28, 2020 and Friday, May 29, 2020.
“We had an excellent turnout last week at Windsor Recreation Center’s event which confirmed that there is high interest in the community for COVID-19 testing. Due to the response, the Guilford County Division of Public Health is happy to offer two more free testing events here for the community,” said Dr. Vann.
Testing will be offered at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 1601 East Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401 on:
• Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
• Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527. Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing. Testing is available regardless of insurance status. If the individual has private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare they will be asked to bring their insurance card. If a person is uninsured, testing can still take place. The testing event is open to all Guilford County residents.
Please note that only those who fall into high-risk categories for COVID-19 will be tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prioritized those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19. A person needs to only meet one of the categories below to qualify for testing:
• Must be symptomatic with one of the following: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or
• Close contacts of known positive cases regardless of symptoms or
• Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions) or
• Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp) or
• Persons who come from historically marginalized populations or
• Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain
In an effort to keep our community healthy and safe, the Guilford County Division of Public Health is pleased to work together with the City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department to offer COVID-19 testing.
