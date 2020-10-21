In order to expand COVID-19 testing in Guilford County, the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is pleased to work together with the North Carolina National Guard, eTrueNorth Healthcare and StarMed Healthcare to host daily COVID-19 testing at GCDPH’s 1100 East Wendover Avenue, Greensboro location and also at GCDPH’s 501 East Green Drive, High Point location.
Please note that these events are in drive-thru testing format and that appointments must be made in advance due to expected heavy traffic.
GREENSBORO HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVID-19 TESTING SITE
(Please note that registration is different for morning and evening appointments in Greensboro)
MORNING APPOINTMENTS IN GREENSBORO: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
From Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, the Guilford County Division of Public Health will conduct COVID-19 testing at our Wendover location in Greensboro at 1100 East Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. For an appointment between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM, please call 336-641-7527.
AFTERNOON APPOINTMENTS IN GREENSBORO: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
From Monday – Friday, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, StarMed Healthcare, with assistance from the NC National Guard, will conduct COVID-19 testing at our Wendover location in Greensboro at 1100 East Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. For online registration for an appointment between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, please visit https://starmed.care and register online. Test results for afternoon hours will be distributed by StarMed Healthcare.
HIGH POINT HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVID-19 TESTING SITE
ALL APPOINTMENTS IN HIGH POINT
From Monday – Friday, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, eTrueNorth Healthcare, with assistance from the NC National Guard, will conduct COVID-19 testing at our East Green Drive location in High Point at 501 East Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260. For online registration for an appointment at this site, please visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com and register online. Test results for this testing site will be distributed by eTrueNorth Healthcare.
All those arriving for COVID-19 testing are asked to please wear a face covering.
**The above testing schedule is in effect until further notice. **
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.