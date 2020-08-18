In an effort to keep our community healthy and expand COVID-19 testing, the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is pleased to work together with Guilford County Emergency Management to host COVID-19 testing at GCDPH’s 1100 East Wendover Avenue, Greensboro location.
Please note that this event is a drive-thru testing event and that appointments must be made in advance due to expected heavy traffic. This is a self-swab test.
Those who are planning to attend are asked to wear a face covering.
Testing will be done by appointment only Wednesday, August 19th, Thursday, August 20th and Friday, August 21st between 9:00am- 12:00pm and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527. Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing. Testing is available regardless of insurance status. If the individual has private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare they will be asked to bring their insurance card. There is no out-of-pocket-cost to the patient. If a person is uninsured, testing can still take place. This testing event is open to all Guilford County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prioritized those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19. A person needs to only meet one of the categories below to qualify for testing:
- • Symptomatic with one of the following: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or
- • Close contacts of known positive cases regardless of symptoms or
- • Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions) or
- • Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp) or
- • Persons who come from historically marginalized populations or
- • Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain
- • Attendance at protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings where effective social distancing could not be practiced.
