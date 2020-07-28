In an effort to keep our community healthy and expand COVID-19 testing, the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is pleased to work together with High Point University to host a testing event on their property.
Community testing site operated by GCDPH for the week of July 27th is listed below:
• Wednesday, July 29 and Friday, July 31
High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall
921 Eastchester Drive
Suite 1230
High Point, NC 27262
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
This is an indoor testing event
Please follow signs in parking lot for directions to the HPU Community Center located inside Oak Hollow Mall
Walk-ins will be served, but the wait may be longer. Fast track appointments can be made by calling 336-641-7527. Confidential pre-screening will take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing. Testing is available regardless of insurance status. If the individual has private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare they will be asked for their insurance information when an appointment is made. There is no out-of-pocket-cost to the patient. If a person is uninsured, testing can still take place. The testing event is open to all Guilford County residents.
Please note that those who fall into high-risk categories for COVID-19 will be tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prioritized those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19. A person needs to only meet one of the categories below to qualify for testing:
• Must be symptomatic with one of the following: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or
• Close contacts of known positive cases regardless of symptoms or
• Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions) or
• Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp) or
• Persons who come from historically marginalized populations or
• Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain
• Attendance at protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings where effective social distancing could not be practiced
Those who are planning to come to a testing site are asked to please wear a face covering.
