Greensboro, NC – Recognizing the need to support graduating high school students during the pandemic, the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce announced a $16,250 grant to Say Yes Guilford. With direct, daily, in-person access to counselors and mentors unavailable to most students, Say Yes Guilford’s Support Service Team is connecting with more families than ever helping them to make the best individual choices related to their education and career path beyond high school.
The United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro established the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund to support nonprofit response efforts, which has so far granted more than $1.7 million to 81 local nonprofits. Say Yes Guilford CEO Wendy Poteat says, “Our seniors were already on the cusp of major life changes, and this new uncertainty increases their need for support. We must continue to adapt our services so that students’ postsecondary opportunities are not impacted long term. Thanks to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, we will reach students with educational support and services they need now.” Say Yes Guilford is grateful to all the donors who made this grant possible.
Beginning in March Say Yes Guilford launched a four-part webinar series titled Say Yes to College. The series was met with such enthusiasm, community appetite and student need that Say Yes Guilford added four new webinars beginning April 30. The series continues with Accepted…Now What?, a four-part discussion to help high school seniors explore Say Yes scholarship options, understand financial aid packages, complete college entrance requirements and plan meaningful summer experiences. Upcoming webinars are Thursday evenings 6-7:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 7 6-7:00 p.m. Say Yes Scholar College Student Panel
Say Yes Guilford Scholars share their perspective on college life: how they manage their time, study skills that have helped them, how they selected a major, how they got involved on campus and much more.
Thursday, May 14 6-7:00 p.m. The Final Steps
You’ve been accepted to college, and now you are getting ready to go. This workshop will help you determine exactly what you need to do before you arrive on campus. This is good opportunity to ask questions and learn some tips from other students and college professionals.
Thursday, May 21 6-7:00 p.m. Maximizing Summer Opportunites
Join Tassel to Tassel Inc to learn more about opportunities available to rising college students over the summer and how they can impact your future.
All webinars are free, but registration is requested at sayyesguilford.org/webinars. All webinars will be recorded and released on Say Yes Guilford’s social media pages and on sayyesguilford.org.
Say Yes Guilford continues to support our scholars in college and high school seniors applying for scholarships through phone calls, emails and via our website, sayyesguilford.org. Since its inception, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over $8.6 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with over 100 private colleges and universities provided another $11.3 million for a total impact of over $20 million.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life.
