On Tuesday night, the City of Greensboro released new signage for city buildings. It contained the following directive:
COVERING REQUIRED
By order of the City Manager, all employees are required to wear a face covering, under the following circumstances:
• Physical distancing is not adequate or possible
• Riding in elevators
• Riding in a City vehicle with other employees
• Providing face-to-face customer service
• Accessing common areas within City facilities (i.e. hallways, breakrooms, bathrooms, etc.)
• Other instances required by your supervisor
• Frequenting retail stores, gas stations or private homes
Face coverings are available for all City employees. Contact your supervisor if you need a face covering.
Images of this signage were included in a 9 p.m. Facebook post by Mayor Nancy Vaughan, accompanied by the following text:
New signage at City Hall.
Face coverings are required for employees in public areas of the building, retail stores and when conducting City business in private homes.
Face coverings are recommended for all visitors.
Physical distancing will be maintained.
We value the health and wellbeing of our employees, visitors and residents.
#WaitWashWear
As previously reported, this requirement was discussed during an 11 a.m. meeting of City Council on the morning of Thursday, April 21. Near the end of that session, at-large representative Michelle Kennedy said, “I do want to make sure masks or face coverings are required for city employees.” In the subsequent discussion, Kennedy compared wearing masks to wearing a hard hat at construction sites or a seatbelt while driving a city vehicle. After some discussion, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said council would revisit the matter after City Manager David Parrish met with his department heads.
In a comment on her Facebook post last night, Mayor Vaughan wrote that she was quoting a text message from the City Manager, and that the requirement had council’s support.
This development highlights different approaches to the pandemic by the all-Democrat City Council and the majority-Republican Board of County Commissioners. No such requirements have been proposed at the latter’s meetings. The five City Council meetings since April 14 have all been held virtually on Zoom, while the County Commissioners have continued to meet in person.
At the May 21 County Commissioners meeting, at-large representative Kay Cashion, District 1’s Carlvena Foster, and District 8’s Skip Alston, all Democrats, wore masks (District 7’s Carolyn Coleman, also Democrat, attended the meeting remotely). Chair/District 5 representative Jeff Philips, Vice-Chair/District 2 representative Alan Perdue, District 3’s Justin Conrad, District 4’s Alan Branson, and District 6’s Frank Henning, all Republicans, did not.
Kennedy, who in her capacity as director of the Interactive Resource Center, has criticized the county’s response to the danger COVID-19 poses to the homeless community, gave YES! Weekly the following statement about the new rules for city employees.
“For me, this was an issue of policy. While I recognize that face coverings do not provide complete protection, they do limit virus spread. It is our responsibility as elected officials to ensure the safety of residents and employees, to whatever extent possible. I appreciate our City Manager's work on this issue. If it were up to me, everyone in the city would be required to wear face coverings in public for as long as data and health experts advise.”
