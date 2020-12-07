Greensboro City Council votes for civil fines for COVID-19 violations

Two hours and 26 minutes into the Dec. 1 meeting of the Greensboro City Council, Mayor Nancy Vaughan introduced Agenda Item No. 12, ID No. 20-0860, with the following statement:
"We had an item added to the agenda, which is an ordinance amending Chapter 17 [of the City of Greensboro Code of Ordinances] entitled 'Nuisances.' I had asked the city attorney to take a look at the civil penalties versus the criminal penalties"
Vaughan stated that the State of Emergency Declaration she issued on Nov. 20 reinforcing Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 176 was “passed with civil fines,” and that the new ordinance would allow any future States of Emergency to include such fines as well.
"I believe that the civil fine was better than the criminal fine," she said. "We don’t want to criminalize what’s going on in the pandemic. We also know that our courthouse is very full. Their docket is full. They have been closed, and a criminal fine would most likely be dismissed by a D.A., especially if the issue had been remedied."
Vaughan explained that such fines had been suggested by North Carolina Health Department Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in a letter Cohen sent to mayors and county commissioners across the state.
"By doing civil fines, we also reduce the face-to-face contacts with law enforcement in this masking ordinance. We know that law enforcement is extremely over-taxed right now. The Chief had a press conference yesterday talking about the homicides and violent crime that we have in our community, and they really need to be focused on attacking those issues, and only be called in as a last resort. This ordinance allows that to occur."
District 3’s Justin Outling said he agreed with the substance of the ordinance, and that “I feel strongly that fines are appropriate.” However, Outling said, “the council received this ordinance maybe 15 minutes before the start of this evening’s meeting, and my preference would be that the public be given an opportunity to opine and provide comments consistent with the normal process for ordinances.”
Vaughan replied that, “this is actually part of the State of Emergency, and this is to shore that ordinance up.” She called the State of Emergency “just that, an emergency,” and said that businesses that had previously refused to require masks had begun to “come into compliance just with the threat of a civil fine, and certainly with [the threat of] closure within the 24, 48 or 72-hour time-frame.”
Vaughan said that the ordinance would give teams being put together by the City Manager the ability to immediately issue civil fines, both for this and “any other order that the governor may place.” Because of this, she said, the ordinance “is something that we need to vote on this evening.”
Outling expressed further disagreement with the time frame, but said “if we vote on the matter, I will certainly vote for it, but as a matter of process, I do think it’s lacking.”
Vaughan replied that the city had gotten “plenty of feedback” since the state of Emergency was issued, most of it positive. She then continued with the following statement:
"Typically, if this was not a State of Emergency it would have been put on a future agenda, but because we are in a State of Emergency, and we see the messaging that we got from Cone yesterday, about how our hospitals are already at over-capacity, and they are moving people to Alamance County, to preserve the hospital space, and I think it is something that we must move on right away."
Outling again expressed his concern that, “there has been no meaningful opportunity for the public to provide any input, and I don’t see the ability to implement a fine as something that has to be done at this minute.”
District 1’s Sharon Hightower said that, as long as violators weren’t getting criminal charges and criminal records, “I do think we need to get compliance in a pandemic.” Hightower emphasized that “African-Americans like, myself, with underlying health issues, are very concerned about this; we have already been impacted disproportionately.” Because of this, Hightower said, “it is an emergency action that I can and will support.”
Mayor Vaughan said that the city had received over 150 calls from people concerned about violations of the Gov. Cooper’s regulations.
“We are even getting calls from restaurants owners, bar owners, retail owners that are concerned about other bars, restaurants and retail establishments who aren’t following the governor’s order, because this is actually an effort to keep businesses in business.”
District 5’s Tammi Thurm moved the item, which was seconded by Sharon Hightower. It passed 8-0, as At-Large Representative Michelle Kennedy had previously been excused to help find emergency housing for her homeless constituents in the face of the evening’s rapidly dropping temperature.
The full text of the addition to Section 17: Nuisances of the City Ordinances is reproduced below:
ARTICLE V. – COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS
Sec. 17- 64. – Purpose.
The city council finds and declares that, as identified by public health organizations, agencies and officials, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) presents a global health pandemic or unprecedented proportions. This disease has had a substantial adverse impact within the City of Greensboro and constitutes a detriment, danger and hazard to the health, safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the City, often causing severe illness and death. Physically crowded conditions within offices and businesses in the City significantly contribute to disease spread. Therefore, crowded indoor conditions where persons are not able to remain a sufficient physical distance apart and which violate the reduced occupancy limits contained in various executive orders issued by the Governor, are hereby found, deemed and declared to be the public nuisance wherever the same may exist. The creation, maintenance, or failure to abate such nuisance is hereby declared unlawful.
Sec. 17-65. – Prohibitions.
All offices and businesses in the City are hereby ordered to comply with the reduced occupancy limits contained within North Carolina Governor Cooper’s various executive orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the mass gathering prohibitions expressed initially in Section 5.1 of Executive Order No. 169 and amended in subsequent Executive Orders are applicable within the City’s corporate limits. Any City official or employee, so designated by the City Manager, shall be empowered to cite for violation of this Article, any office or business or person determined to be in control of such facility in the City that has been functioning in violation hereof.
Sec. 17-66. – Violations.
An office or business found to have been in violation of the reduced occupancy limits expressed herein shall be cited and fined One-Hundred Dollars ($100) for each person found to be on the premises or within any structure in excess of the limits imposed for such premises or structure.
