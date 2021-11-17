Greensboro Children’s Museum will continue to require all visitors ages 3+ to wear a mask while indoors regardless of vaccination status thru Dec. 31, 2021.
TUESDAY, November 16, 2021 – On Mon., Nov. 15, 2021, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to rescind the county-wide mask mandate that has been in effect since August 26. Even though the mandate has been lifted, individual businesses can continue to require mask wearing for both customers and employees.
The Greensboro Children’s Museum will continue to require all visitors and staff aged three and older to wear a face covering throughout their visit to the Museum unless that visitor or staff member has an exception as listed by the NCDHHS. Face coverings, covering the nose and mouth, are required to be worn indoors and strongly encouraged to be worn outdoors. Face coverings are not required in the Snack Shack while seated and actively eating or drinking. Face coverings for children and adults will be available at check-in.
The Museum prides itself on being a welcoming and safe place for all visitors. The decision to continue requiring masking was made because our primary population, children under 12, remain vulnerable to COVID-19 illness and transmission. The Museum will continue to follow guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease control, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the Guilford County School Board as it pertains to protecting the K-12 population, the population most closely aligned with Museum visitors.
Greensboro Children’s Museum will re-evaluate its position in early 2022 as vaccination rates for children aged 5-12 increase, vaccine availability for children under 5, and recommendations from government entities regarding this population are modified.
