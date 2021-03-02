Winston Salem, North Carolina - Greater Gift announces a $2,000 donation to Hustle WS in honor of participants in the COVID-19 Community Research Partnership Study. The donation is a part of an effort to encourage volunteers to complete daily symptom surveys. The gift to Hustle WS was made when 3.5 million entries were received as a part of the study.
Executive Director Lilly Skok Bunch stated, “Greater Gift is passionate about engaging underrepresented populations in clinical research and building trustworthiness within populations who traditionally and understandably are reluctant to participate in clinical
research. We are grateful to HUSTLE Winston Salem for the work they do to increase inclusion of minorities in clinical research and increase access to healthcare. According to Hustle WS’s President Magalie Yacinthe, “we could not ignore the realities of the major impact COVID-19 has had on the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities. The Community Research Partnership provided an opportunity for us to live true to our values- inclusion, equity, diversity, community trust- in a way that we could have never imagined.”
Hustle WS exists to facilitate and promote a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem by working with entrepreneurs and community stakeholders. HUSTLE Winston Salem focuses on and advocate for those that are most at-risk for systematic exclusion or marginalization in the local innovation economy especially People of Color including but not limited to Black/African Americans, Hispanic/Latinx, Asians, Native Americans, and immigrants.
The COVID-19 Community Research Partnership is working to gather data through a multi-site study sponsored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and led by Wake Forest Baptist Health. The study encourages volunteers to report daily exposures, symptoms, risk-reduction behaviors such as wearing a mask, and whether they have received a flu or COVID-19 vaccine. Over 22,000 clinical trial volunteers are completing daily online questionnaires to track possible exposures and symptoms.
About Greater Gift (www.greaterglft.org): Greater Gift is a non-profit organization, founded in 2010, with a mission to increase awareness of clinical research, especially among underrepresented communities, to improve global health. Greater Gift builds bridges with underrepresented communities to engage them in research, ensure equal representation in clinical research and to increase access to research as an option for medical care. Since its founding, Greater Gift has honored 130,000 clinical trial volunteers by making donations of vaccines and meals to children in need in their honor.
About HUSTLE Winston Salem (www.hustlews.org): Since its inception, HUSTLE Winston Salem has been a force of positive turbulence as we challenge and shape systems, share stories as a may to expose barriers and work towards bridging the gap of entrepreneurial inequality, and provide resources to women, people of color, and those in marginalized business districts. For more information about Hustle Winston Salem, contact Magalie Yacinthe at Magalie@yesyoudeserveit.com.
