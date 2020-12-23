North Carolina’s evictions moratorium will be extended through at least January 31
Greensboro, NC, Winston-Salem, NC, High Point, NC - Today Governor Roy Cooper announced that he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least January 31, 2021.
“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Governor Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”
The details and language of the moratorium are forthcoming and will be based on how or whether Congress extends the federal moratorium. More information on the state’s extension will be shared as soon as possible.
