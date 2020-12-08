Give big, shop small this holiday season

The year 2020 has been— well, unexpected, to say the very least. From shutdowns, cancellations to permanent closures, this year has put a significant damper on the majority of Americans’ livelihoods, but it seems that local artists— some of whom fully depend on communal gatherings— have suffered more than most. Since the holiday season already looks much different than it has in previous years, now more than ever before, it’s important to support your local creatives. YES! Weekly has chosen to spotlight five Triad-based artisans for folks to support by buying one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts to give to loved ones.
Kinky Ceramics
Molly Freilich makes sculptural ceramics that are perfect for anyone who appreciates functional, sex-positive pieces of handmade art. Her creations include “sex toy mugs, face mugs, vulvas, assholes and a variety of other body pottery,” which could be the perfect and the most sought-after gifts for anyone’s “white elephant/dirty Santa” themed gift-exchanges.
“I started pottery in college while I was getting degrees in gender and sexuality studies, and sculpture,” Freilich wrote in an email. “I needed to find a way to take a deep breath, and pottery is basically a refined version of playing in the mud. In addition to the fantastic sensory aspects, there are so many possibilities while still serving my personal need for artwork to have a functional aspect.”
Freilich wrote that her pottery is rooted in her “queer identity, invisible disability, and trauma-informed sex-positivity.” She noted that each piece is one-of-a-kind, “that even I can’t duplicate” and sources almost all the materials locally. She wrote that her pottery pieces take a minimum of five hours of solid work and two weeks or more to complete. Kinky Ceramics prices range from “$7 per vulva and $35 per mug.”
The unprecedented events of this year have caused no in-person events, which is where Freilich sells the majority of her work. In addition, producing her work has been extremely difficult because of the limited use of the community studio, which houses a kiln that fires her pottery at 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit— which she noted is impossible to do in her apartment’s oven.
“I’m not sure how to begin to speak on the utter disaster we’re living through,” she wrote. “Buying from corporations like Walmart dumps money directly into the pockets of predatory billionaires that base their businesses on exploitation. Paying for the goods and services of small businesses keeps money (and power) in the community. This couldn’t be more important now, as we see the ever-increasing wealth gap between the ultra-rich and the diminishing middle/lower class folks fly off the charts.”
Folks that are interested in purchasing their own Kinky Ceramics piece can visit the Kinky Ceramics Instagram (@kinkyceramics) and Etsy (www.etsy.com/shop/KinkyCeramicsCrafts) pages.
Mama Starseed
Britainny Purcell, AKA Mama Starseed, is a local artist of many mediums, but mostly specializing in sculpting and painting.
“I have been painting since I was a kid and really began to explore my artistic interests in high school,” Purcell wrote in an email. “I’ve continued to paint over the years but just recently began working with clay in early 2020.”
One of Mama Starseed’s unique offerings are her “stash jars,” which come in all different shapes and sizes and can be used for anything stored in glass jars, such as loose herbal tea. Purcell said she buys glass jars from local, second-hand stores (such as Greensboro’s Reconsidered Goods) and sculpts over them with her own unique designs. Each jar is finished by Purcell embellishing the jars with crystals and stones from Greensboro’s Eclectic By Nature. The time it takes to make her stash jars depend on size; for instance, a small jar could take about two hours to complete.
Purcell wrote that her shop is completely home-based, and much of her work is done on her kitchen table or on sunny days, her front porch.
“ I love to light some incense, turn on some good music, and start crafting with some positive energy flowing,” she noted. “The jars I sculpt are completely handcrafted, so each one is incredibly unique. That’s the cool thing about handmade products; they’re always one-of-a-kind. My work is also functional art, so it’s a cool conversation piece that you can actually use forever!”
Purcell said that the chaos from this year actually made it possible for her to focus more on her art. She started sculpting at home therapeutically, and when she shared her work on social media, the appreciation she got was extremely refreshing. Even though this year has caused many challenges for everyone, she wrote, it pushed her to start her own Etsy shop.
“I had talked about starting an Etsy shop and getting serious about my art for years, and just always found a reason to put it off,” Purcell wrote. “I had more time than I knew what to do with and was just dealing with a lot at the same time. My art has always been my outlet for handling my emotions and processing whatever was going on in life, and 2020 has just been a challenge.”
Mama Starseed stash jars range from $60 to $180, and she wrote that she would be having a big sale on propagation jars soon.
“When you buy from a small business owner, you’re helping that person support their family or pay for their groceries. That money goes right back into your community, and you can even speak to the person who is creating the product. I feel like the products that come from small business owners are made with more careful attention and love.”
Check out more of Purcell’s work from her Etsy shop, Facebook and Instagram pages (@mama_starseed).
Nomdeplumage
Nicole Crews is a “redesigner” who customizes, tailors, upcycles, and repurposes clothing and accessories. Crews started customizing clothes in college by recreating album covers on denim jackets.
“Ever since I can remember, I’ve customized my own clothes,” Crews wrote in an email. “People - women, in particular - would come up to me and ask me where I bought it; if I could make one for them and my personal favorite: if they could buy it off my back— I have literally walked out of events with my personal items in a zip-lock bag because someone bought the purse I was carrying. I have nearly frozen to death at concerts because I sold the coats off my back. I drew the line at a pair of espadrilles that I had embroidered because I was not going to walk around a festival barefoot.”
Crews noted that having a local connection in her customizations is important for her, such as her mostly vintage Levis and Wrangler denim jackets, both brands of which have strong ties to Greensboro.
“I’ve been obsessed with birds for a while, and I have a lot of North Carolina bird bags,” she noted. “I sew, glue, and embroider patches that I’ve sourced from my own archives, vintage stores and flea markets, online from my own home. I occasionally farm out some of the sewings due to an ulnar nerve condition that wreaks havoc on my left hand from time to time.”
Crews wrote that this year has been awful for Nomdeplumage because “Who needs a purse when you never go out?”
“So I shifted gears this summer and delved into my caftan collection and started making a few, selling vintage and customizing where I saw fit,” Crews added. “A lot of women responded! It was great. We even started an unofficial club - Caftan Nation. They have been a lifesaver because sometimes you still want to feel glamorous even when you can’t go out. They are comfortable and very forgiving.”
Crews wrote that her one-of-a-kind customizations range anywhere from $20 to $350 and that folks can contact her via email at nicoleccrews@gmail.com or by text at (336) 430-9644 for special requests and quotes. Check out Nomdeplumage on Etsy and on Instagram (@Ncrews2).
Tarot By Sky
Sky Bradshaw is an intuitive energy healer, textile artist, and “journeyer of all trades” who offers unique gifts such as sequin art, face mask sets, as well as divination and healing gift certificates.
“My godmother was a talented artist, and I watched her paint, draw, cook, sew, and create in awe while absorbing it all,” Bradshaw wrote via email. “This opened the door for being able to work with intuition in general, which eventually lead to me following the path of an energy healer. From there, I connected to a spiritual mentor who was also a gifted textile artist, creating sequin art flags. That is when my obsession with non-traditional sequin art began.”
Bradshaw noted that her healing gift certificates are her most popular item right now because they are downloadable when purchased and can be either emailed or printed from home.
“They are the gift of insight and healing that keeps on giving! Right now, I am running a sale of 10% off all divination and healing gift certificates,” she added. “Sessions can be done in-person on a limited basis with safety measures in place or virtually, by phone, or via email.”
Bradshaw wrote that she also “wandered into the world of mask-making” this year while looking for the most comfortable, long-wear and glasses-friendly masks.
“This led me to mask sets, which are ear-saving matching headbands that go with super comfortable, fun 3D-style masks in lots of varieties and colors,” she wrote. “I have bundled these into a cute little gift box with a matching gemstone bracelet, intention oil, and candle for gifting. Porch pick-up or free shipping is available through the holidays.”
She wrote that her gift certificates could be anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, and the price ranges from $50-$121. Bradshaw wrote that right now, she has six 22 inches by 28.5 inches sequined art flags in the $1,500 price range. Her masks and mask sets range from $11 to $42.
“I found the ability to create fast, fun, and fluid little tiny pieces of art very satisfying,” Bradshaw wrote of her masks. “The fact that they also serve a worthy purpose made it even better. In the beginning, I donated most of my masks to the community when there were shortages. I also got to dig through the mountains of fabric in my storage unit and give it a life beyond the bin it was destined to inhabit.”
Bradshaw wrote that this year had affected all aspects of her creative process, and she feels that the physical divide has made her process stronger and has given her much more free time to work on her art flags.
“Part of my uniqueness is that I allow intuitiveness to guide my creative processes where ever that may lead,” Bradshaw noted. “From the masks I make to the readings/healings I do, intuition always leads the way. I feel like people can sense that, and it opens space for them to do the same. These aren’t just physical gifts but energetic connections.”
In the near future, Bradshaw wrote that folks could expect a special collaboration on an upcoming project with Amy Gordon Art.
“It is a boxed set of 70 abstract art, chakra-aligned, oracle healing cards that come with an accompanying energy action book,” she noted. “These cards use the seven chakra system in conjunction with seven major human experiences. That means that each of the experiences (Boundaries, Deserving, Judgement, Compassion, Self-Love, Intuition, and Letting Go) are aligned with how they individually affect particular chakras. There are also 21 major Higher Arcana cards that relate to the seat of the soul and its impressions, which help encompass other need-to-knows. Look for the Kickstarter to be launched before the end of the year!”
To shop Bradshaw’s wares, visit her website.
Urumi Beauty
Shari Blades makes skincare, bath and body items for her brand Urumi Beauty.
“I started my business when I wanted to fix my own skin but wasn’t satisfied with the current offerings,” Blades wrote in an email. “I wanted something effective but still within a college student’s budget.”
Blades wrote that Urumi Beauty now offers a vegan and cruelty-free holiday collection with scents that “immediately put you into a festive spirit.”
“From Hot Cocoa and Cream scented body butter, to Sweet Candy Cane sugar scrubs, they are all made with the intention of getting one ready for the holidays!”
Each product takes Blades anywhere from one to two days to complete because she makes the product, photographs/designs the labels, fills, and packages each item.
“It’s so important to show local artisans because we offer a direct link to our consumer base that the bigger stores just cannot do,” Blades wrote. “I make sure each package I send is more of a gift than just an order number.”
Urumi Beauty product prices range from $13 for skin-clearing soaps and rose oil for hydration and hyperpigmentation to $55 for three-piece sets that focus on acne, dark spots, and dull skin.
“I think what makes [my products] unique is I think of the consumer first— the average person who wants clear skin, wants it to work quickly and be effective but not be able to spend $75 on a single mask that will take months to begin working,” she noted of why folks should purchase Urumi Beauty items this holiday season. “I think of how I can quickly deliver skin nourishment at a cost-effective price point.”
Blades wrote that this year’s chaotic events were the catalysts to starting up Urumi Beauty.
“I decided that I needed to take advantage of the two things I had— time and my knowledge— to pursue something I was scared to execute, and I will never look back,” she wrote. “From a business standpoint, my sales are great as most people just don’t feel comfortable being in big stores like Sephora or Ulta. With the increased awareness on self-care during quarantine, more people are willing to indulge in taking care of themselves— and that’s always a win.”
Blades noted that it’s important to shop locally because big-box stores don’t value customers as much as small businesses.
“Smaller business and local artisans get to know their customers on a much better level, so if you had to ask me a few questions to feel secure in buying or just to get a better grasp on how to use items, I would be more than happy to answer any and all without feeling like my time is wasted or can be better used. I am here for everyone who buys from me from start to end.”
To browse and purchase Urumi Beauty products, visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.