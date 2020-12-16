This gift box may be from your doctor.
Greensboro – The one thing at the top of everyone’s gift list this year is to stay healthy. While Santa can’t deliver that, an area medical organization is sending the next best thing to many of its patients.
Triad HealthCare Network (THN), a physician-led accountable care organization, is mailing gift boxes to help 40,000 people stay safe over the holidays and into the new year. THN’s “Be Ready Campaign” is sending masks, hand -sanitizer and information about COVID-19 to its most vulnerable patients.
While a lot of attention and a lot of hope has turned to vaccines, it will be a while before they are available to everyone. “We still have a way to go in this pandemic, says, Dr. Jim Osborne, medical director, THN. “We sent the kits to those who, based on age and medical conditions, are at higher risk for bad outcomes from COVID-19 or influenza. We want them to stay vigilant until we make it to the finish line.”
As an accountable care organization, THN’s business model is based on helping patients stay healthy and avoid costly medical care. It is affiliated with Cone Health.
Triad HealthCare Network (THN), a provider-led accountable care organization (ACO) consists of community physicians, Cone Health and its physicians and hospitals, and other providers who together provide higher quality, better-coordinated and more efficient care for patients. THN improves the quality and value of health care in the Piedmont Triad by focusing on preventive care, improving communication and data flow among providers, and by providing innovative services. THN is a subsidiary of Cone Health and is governed and operated by a board of managers and a physician-led operating committee.
