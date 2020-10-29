Greensboro, N.C. – Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County will distribute free reusable face masks to veterans on Saturday, November 7th at the Golden Corral located at 4404 Landview Drive.
More than 30,000 veterans live in Guilford County, the majority older than 45. Many veterans also have underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to severe illness from the Covid-19 virus.
The event will start at 9:00 a.m. and run until 5:00 p.m. while supplies last. Humana and Oak Street Health are co-sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.