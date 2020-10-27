GREENSBORO, NC– Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Greensboro. Testing is open to adults 18 or older and insurance is not required. Test results are returned in 3-5 days.
The testing will be done:
- Thursday - October 29 & Friday - October 30, from 3 pm – 6 pm at Jesus the Christ Church of the Triad, 2804 S. Randleman Road Greensboro, NC 27406
For this testing, residents are asked to RSVP so testing staff can plan accordingly. RSVP and additional dates can be found: https://onsms.org/greensboro/
Since starting testing in July, ONSMS has hosted free weekly testing throughout communities in North Carolina, in conjunction with local organizations like the Andrew A. Best Medical Society in Greenville; the Greensboro Housing Authority; Quality Comprehensive Care Center in Charlotte; and the Durham Academy of Medicine, Dentistry, and Pharmacy. This is a statewide effort to help keep residents safe during the pandemic, particularly vulnerable communities such as African American and Latinx communities.
For testing, materials will be available in Spanish and in English to help residents get the facts necessary to keep themselves safe during this global pandemic.
For more information, visit ONSMS.org/covid and you can sign up to be notified about free testing and COVID-19 education near you.
###
About ONSMS:
The Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) was formed in 1887 to further the interests of African American physicians and continues to support the interests of minority physicians. They focus on educating and advocating for the most vulnerable patients and people residing in communities that consistently produce poorer health outcomes and seek to protect the quality of patient care in all communities of North Carolina. Learn more at: https://onsms.org
