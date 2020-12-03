Forsyth Court Support Ends In-Person Court-Watch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— Since May 2020, Forsyth Court Support (FSC) has partnered with Housing Justice Now to observe the happenings at Small Claims Court (SCC) and offer court support for people facing eviction. Each day at the SCC, FCS hands out information from Housing Justice Now on tenant rights, contacts for Legal Aid, copies of the CDC Declaration of Moratorium on Evictions, and schedules support for appeals. This information is otherwise inaccessible to the general public, and in the past 8 months of this pandemic many people successfully defended their right to shelter through the self-advocacy that we support.
The national eviction moratorium is not being enforced in the spirit of the law in Forsyth County. There is a steady rise in evictions due to landlords increasingly being allowed to use loopholes to circumvent tenant protections. The courts encourage mass evictions by making the process so easy for landlords that they can evict dozens of people in one day. This lack of regard for human health and safety ripples through every process in the Government Center. Since June, we have documented and reported hazards in the Small Claims Court threatening staff and visitors including:
● Daily overcrowding above posted occupancy limits
● Lack of enforcement of posted mask mandates
● Staff members wearing masks improperly or not at all
● Physical layouts and staff activities that make social distancing impossible
Our concerns are ignored and in some cases deliberately undermined in statements by public officials and experts. The consequences of these safety violations are clear— in the beginning of October, all the SCC bailiffs were in quarantine and the courts did not inform visitors and staff (including magistrates) of their exposure. COVID-19 outbreaks in the courts became so extensive that the District and Superior had to be closed from Oct. 28-Nov. 16.
As the United States surges in COVID-19 cases, Forsyth County, NC is keeping pace. This spring, we had lockdowns and closures but now with record numbers of cases, state and city officials only mandate restrictions on individuals and small private gatherings. Meanwhile, hearings inside the Forsyth County Government building carry on with business as usual, disregarding the rules that individuals are supposed to follow. Based on the CDC guidelines and the conditions FCS team members have witnessed and documented for 8 months, we believe that the Small Claims courtroom and lobby is a high risk environment for COVID-19 exposure. The FCS team is now making the difficult decision to end our in-person court watch functions, due to our concern for the safety of our team and the community members forced to enter the SCC.
Our goal in court-watching has been to provide public transparency into the courts, and to support defendants by alerting them to their legal rights. It is commonly understood that the public has a right to witness what is happening in our courts. The Forsyth County judicial system has always kept SCC outcomes opaque, and it now has added the element of deadly risk as yet another barrier between the public and a transparent court. We stop court-watching knowing that we observed a representative range of eviction outcomes— from tenants successfully defending themselves, to illegal evictions that would have been stopped had legal counsel been available. We know that the number of evictions will rise as the moratoriums expire, so while we can’t create as much transparency, we can support tenants by making our resources available digitally. We will be working harder than ever to shine a light on the harms of our carceral system. We are tenants and homeowners building power together to assert our rights to safety and shelter for all during this pandemic. Now, more than ever, we need our community to stand together to tell our city officials that we need Forsyth to honor the spirit of the law and shut down in-person and virtual eviction court, because evictions will kill!
In the near future, you will be able to find us at 9 a.m. weekdays in front of the Forsyth Government Center, bringing awareness to this growing issue. You can also join our new digital court watch system as a volunteer, tenant, or both, by following us on social media and signing up for one of our info-sessions. Housing Justice Now continues to build power towards tenant’s rights, and you can volunteer with them as well.
Forsyth Court Support is an abolitionist coalition supporting people through their experiences with the court and carceral system.
@forcourtsupport
forsythcourtsupport@protonmail.com
Our Coalition: Housing Justice Now
@HJNWinstonSalem housingjusticenowws@gmail.com
Forsyth County Community Bail Fund
@ForsythBail forsythcountycbf@gmail.com
Prisoner Outreach Initiative
@poiwinston poiwinston@protonmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.