High Point, NC — Family Service of the Piedmont will be giving away free reusable children's masks 10 a.m. to noon on Sat., June 27 at their High Point Center for Child Wellness, the agency's comprehensive psychiatric care center for children and families. The event, located at 308 Boulevard Street in High Point, is open to the public, and participants will be able to drive through the front of the building to pick up their masks.
Colonial LLC is sponsoring the event and has generously donated more than 1,000 children's masks. The company makes mattress displays but has recently switched its production to mask-making.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services have encouraged the use of facial coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier families. Family Service of the Piedmont; Building Safe and Healthy Families. Information about Family Service of the Piedmont can be found at safeandhealthyfamilies.com.
