Even when staying in, you can still go ‘OUT at the Movies’

Taking into account the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Winston-Salem’s OUT at the Movies will offer a special screening of Rachel Mason’s award-winning documentary feature Circus of Books this Saturday – and you needn’t leave home to see it.
The screening, part of the festival’s ongoing regular series, was to have taken place at the ACE Theatre Complex at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, but given the current circumstances an alternative had to be found, said Rex Welton, the co-founder and director of the OUT at the Movies International LGBTQ Film Festival and screening series.
Circus of Books had been a hot ticket as the closing-night selection of last year’s OUT at the Movies film festival.
“At the time of our festival, Netflix had already purchased the rights, and they were being very selective in approving festival screenings,” Welton disclosed. “I was very persistent, and we were thrilled to be one of the few festivals in the country to screen it. Rachel Mason, the director and a subject in the documentary, joined us for a Skype Q&A during our festival.”
“Rex was instrumental in bringing this film to North Carolina, and it really was his dedication to the festival, and this film that made the event special,” Mason concurred. “My film had the great honor of playing many regional LGBTQ film festivals and I’m really grateful that Netflix made this particular allowance because I know how much it means more than ever right now. Looking back at my experiences from the current COVID situation, I see that these localized spaces created such powerful experiences for people outside of the big metropolitan areas where there may be an abundance of queer spaces to commune.”
Those who want to watch Circus of Books can do so at the special “Netflix Party,” beginning at 6:15 p.m. OUT at the Movies plans to synchronize the screening so that audiences can watch it separately (but together), followed by a teleconference Q&A featuring Mason, as well as her parents, Barry and Karen Mason (pending availability), who are the principal subjects of the documentary.
In 1976, Barry and Karen were struggling parents looking for a way to make ends meet. They answered an advertisement in the Los Angeles Times placed by publisher Larry Flynt, who was seeking distributors for his monthly magazine, Hustler.
The Masons took control over a local shop, Circus of Books, which would in time become one of the largest distributors of gay porn in the United States. This certainly helped their financial situation, but it also made them the subject of public scorn and considerable controversy, to say nothing of facing possible incarceration for federal-obscenity prosecution. It was also during this time that Circus of Books became a refuge during the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and 1990s.
Barry and Karen’s daughter Rachel, an artist and composer, made her feature film debut with the award-winning 2013 avant-garde musical The Lives of Hamilton Fish (in which she also appeared), before deciding to turn the cameras on her family – and herself – to bring the remarkable but true tale of Circus of Books to the screen. To say that she had a unique insight, having grown up during this period, would be an understatement. She was there. She saw it. She experienced it herself.
The film won the Harrell Award as Best Documentary Feature at the 2019 Camden International Film Festival and the Audience Choice Award as Best Documentary Feature at the 2019 Sidewalk Film Festival (Birmingham, Alabama), and was nominated for the Dorian Award as LGBTQ Documentary of the Year by the 2020 GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. Mason said she was “absolutely thrilled” by its reception.
Among the other films currently on Netflix that OUT at the Movies has previously screened are Evening Shadows, God’s Own Country, Handsome Devil, Lez Bomb, and The Queen, and plans are underway to also make these “Netflix Party” events by the festival.
At this point in time, the annual OUT at the Movies International Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-4. A final decision will be made by Aug. 1 to determine whether it can take place as before, or whether other arrangements will be made.
For more information, call (336)918-0902 or visit the official OUT at the Movies website.
