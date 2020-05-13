The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has instituted a new program that allows audiences to enjoy performances and productions from the safety and comfort of their own home.
“UNCSA At Home” is an online portal that features complete performances, videos created at home, slide-shows, and more – each one highlighting UNCSA’s five disciplines: Dance, Design & Production, Drama, Filmmaking, and Music. It’s a chance to experience the fruits and labors of this esteemed institution’s ongoing endeavors, both past and present, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – and it’s completely free of charge.
“We are thrilled to be able to give back to our community by offering ‘UNCSA At Home’ during these challenging times,” said UNCSA’s interim chancellor, Brian Cole. “As with other arts institutions across the country, we were disheartened to end our performance season early this year due to social-distancing measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
“As artists, we are never not making our art,” he continued. “Our students and faculty have been working hard from their homes throughout the country these past several weeks, and while they don’t have access to UNCSA’s top-notch facilities, they have found a way to let their talent shine in less typical locations. We also have a variety of past UNCSA performances, and we are pleased to offer samples of that to our audiences while we all stay safe at home.”
The School of Dance offers contemporary dance seniors in “Pluck Solo” videos from the Pluck Project 2020; “Dance at Home,” featuring School of Dance students performing from home; Raymonda, a video feature following UNCSA dance students as they prepared to bring a Marius Petipa work on stage for 2019’s Spring Dance; and more.
The School of Design & Production offers Storytelling Without Words, a feature-length video following students in UNCSA’s stage properties program as they painstakingly prepare custom, period-appropriate pieces for the recent UNCSA production of Spring Awakening; senior thesis projects from UNCSA’s high school Visual Arts Program; and more.
The School of Drama also offers a feature-length video, this one detailing its new emphasis on devised theater, focusing on last season’s presentation of School of Drama faculty member Mollye Maxner’s Still Life With a Rocket, providing an in-depth exploration of how the production came onto being, as students from the School of Drama collaborate to build the script and students from the School of Design & Production constructed an immersive set for a unique performance in a former tobacco warehouse here in Winston-Salem.
Not surprisingly, the School of Filmmaking offers a “Best-Of” showcase of short films made by students during the 2018-’19 school year. Here are the moviemakers of tomorrow making movies today – right here, in our own backyard.
The School of Music has launched a new YouTube channel boasting dozens of performances from years past, including faculty and student ensembles, faculty performances recorded from home, and a video highlighting the Guitar Studio in Stayin’ Alive, filmed in their homes in place of the official spring recital, which had to be canceled.
In addition to the content currently offered by “UNCSA At Home,” additional content will be added periodically.
To sum things up, “our resilient and talented Pickles are powering community despite the challenges presented by COVID-19,” Cole said. “We are pleased to give back to our audiences and community through ‘UNCSA At Home’ during this time when art is needed more than ever.”
For more information about all the goings-on at UNCSA, visit the official website.
