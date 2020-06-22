Virtual programming includes music experiences and conversations (from home)
GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 23, 2020) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, announce alternate plans for its summer 2020 programming. In April, EMF canceled the in-person 59th season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From June 29 to July 31, EMF will present online concerts and conversations, plus virtual learning for 100 young artists.
“While we cannot gather together in person this summer, the 59th season at Eastern Music Festival continues from across the nation with online lessons, conversations, and performances.” noted executive director Chris Williams. “We hope these musical moments offer solace, healing, and hope for our community. Music inspires and brings us together.”
Beginning June 29th, EMF will launch five weeks of virtual concerts and lessons. The free summer programming will include an online chamber music series, experience music from: home, featuring EMF faculty artists performing in remote locations; EMF Conversations, livestream sessions on career development topics for young artists; and online conversations, EMF Behind the Baton, with EMF music director Gerard Schwarz and EMF Faculty Artists offering insight behind the music and performance.
“Music is such a powerful way to create community,” noted music director Gerard Schwarz. “Although it will look a little bit different this summer, EMF is committed to teaching and sharing music experiences.”
Eastern Music Festival Virtual Summer 2020 Programming Highlights:
For students:
EMF has developed an online curriculum of private lessons, master classes, and seminars to continue its mission of teaching the next generation of artists. Over 100 students have enrolled to study with EMF faculty.
For everyone:
EMF will host free online concerts and conversations over the five-week season (June 29 - July 31).
- experience music from: home chamber music concerts by EMF faculty artists and friends. A different concert will debut on Mondays at 7 p.m. on EMF’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.
- EMF Conversations livestream sessions on career development topics for the young artist. Each installment features subject matter experts in areas of leadership, entrepreneurship, and education. Join the live conversations Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on EMF’s Facebook page.
- EMF Behind the Baton online conversations led by EMF music director Gerard Schwarz with EMF faculty artists offering insight behind the music and performance. A different conversation will debut on Fridays at 1 p.m. on EMF’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.
For more information about EMF’s virtual season of performances for 2020, visit easternmusicfestival.org or follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube
2020 Online Programming Details experience music from: home
Recorded chamber music performed by EMF Faculty Artists and friends.
Experience the music on EMF's social channels at Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.
Mondays, 7 p.m., June 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27
June 29 faculty artists performers include The Mile-End Trio (Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Marika Bournaki, piano); Jenny Grégoire (violin) and Demondrae Thurman (euphonium); Ioana Galu (violin) and Rebecca Zimmerman (cello); and William Wolfram (piano).
Additional artists and performances to be announced each week.
EMF Conversations
Livestream sessions on career development topics for the young artist.Each installment features subject matter experts in areas of leadership, entrepreneurship, and education. Join the live conversations Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on EMF’s Facebook page.
Wednesdays, 4 p.m. July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
July 1: Entrepreneurial Musicians
Al Stephens (Moore Music, EMF Vice President) and Wally Wallace (Minerva Music Collective, UNCG School of Music)
July 8: Audition Anxiety
(EMF Faculty Artists Karen Blundell (oboe) and Matthew Decker (percussion)
July 15: Representing Yourself Online and In Person
Beth Boulton (President & Creative Director, Boulton Creative) and Kelly Swindell (EMF Media and Communications Director)
July 22: Career Development for the Young Professional
Lizzy Tahsuda (Director of Campus Greensboro) and Melanie Tuttle (Tuttle Law, EMF Board President)
July 29: What’s the Right Graduate Program for Me?
Dennis AsKew (Chair, UNCG School of Music & EMF Board Member) and Kelly Burke (UNCG School of Music, EMF Faculty Artist)
EMF Behind the Baton
Online conversations with EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz and EMF Faculty Artists offering insight behind the music and performance.
View on EMF's social channels at Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.
Fridays, 1 p.m., July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
July 3: Jeff Multer, EMF Concertmaster
July 10: Jenny Grégoire, EMF Assistant Principal Second Violin
July 17: Chauncey Patterson, EMF Assistant Principal Viola
July 24: Randall Weiss, EMF Principal Second Violin
July 31: Neal Cary, EMF Principal Cello
Eastern Music Festival Social Channels:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/easternmusicfestival/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emfsummerstudy
@EMFSummerStudy
Twitter: https://twitter.com/emfsummerstudy
@EMFSummerStudy
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/EMFGreensboro
@EMFGreensboro
