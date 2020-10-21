GREENSBORO, NC – Get a jump on Halloween with three special experiences in Downtown Greensboro this Saturday, October 24. Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI), is partnering with local business owners to provide a safe, socially distant way for ghosts and goblins of all ages to enjoy Halloween while taking the necessary precautions.
Enjoy these three experiences in Downtown Greensboro Sat., Oct. 24:
Nightmare Off Elm Street Trunk or Treat (12-2 p.m.): DGI is sponsoring 107.5 KZL’s a “Nightmare Off Elm Street Trunk or Treat” at 192 East Lewis Street. Dress up for Halloween and stop by to scoop up free candy from hauntingly great folks in a socially distant, safe way.
Shop, Sip and Stroll (12-9 p.m.): Come downtown for the Trunk or Treat and then stick around for more fun throughout downtown as local shops and restaurants offer special sales, sips and treats. View the full list of participating businesses.
Open Streets (5-11 p.m.): Enjoy a pedestrian-friendly Elm Street (from market Street to Lewis Street). Dine al fresco and shop local retailers. Click here for a listing of participating businesses.
