Distance between jurors among COVID concerns at courthouse

When the first jury selection since March began in the Guilford County Courthouse last Wednesday, four of the 12 prospective jurors appeared to be seated closer than 6 feet from each other.
To me, two seemed closer than 4 feet, and from my seat in the court room, which afforded a side view of the three rows in the jury box, the second and third rows appeared to be seated closer to each other than the first and second rows. When a prospective juror in the second row happened to lean back or the juror behind them in the third row leaned forward, their heads appeared to be no more than 3 feet apart.
A glass partition separated the jury from the judge, clerks, D.A. and Defense. Another partition enclosed the judicial bench. Due to the muffled sound, Judge Stuart Albright told each juror to remove their mask and speak up when he questioned them. “There’s two sheets of plexiglass between us,” Judge Albright said, “so shout if you need to.”
Several did. There was no plexiglass between those shouting unmasked jurors and the masked jurors around them. Within the jury box, only air separated the jurors from each other, and from the bailiff standing nearby.
The Administrative Order Regarding Jury Trial Resumption Plan, issued Oct. 29 in the General Court of Justice, State of North Carolina, Guilford County, Superior and District Court Divisions, includes the following recommendation for Voir Dire. That French phrase, meaning “to see to speak,” refers to the process by which potential jurors are questioned by either the judge or an attorney, in order to determine whether they can serve without bias. Item 12b on page 4 of the Resumption Plan states:
The Senior Resident recommends that between one (1) and six (6) potential jurors shall be randomly selected from the panel and will be seated in the jury box six feet apart from all other persons in all directions and questioned by the court and by the attorneys for the State/Plaintiff(s) and the Defendant(s).
On March 16, Cheri Beasley, Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, issued an order postponing jury trials in response to the pandemic. Seven months later, despite a record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases in both the county and the country, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig signed the order detailing plans for jury trial resumption in Guilford County.
Jury selection was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 10, but the first case was thrown out for lack of probable cause, and the second case was continued, with both motions granted before jury selection began. Both of those cases involved non-violent drug or alcohol offenses.
In the case that began Wednesday, March 18, defendant John Alexander Poss was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Once 12 prospective jurors were seated in the jury box, Judge Albright told them that, if selected for the trial, they would all be given plastic face shields. Albright also stated that Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Julia Vann had approved the configuration of the jury box.
“I’ll do everything I can to keep your health first and foremost,” said Judge Albright.
When interviewed by the judge, one prospective juror stated that he works for an insurance company and deals with COVID-19 cases, and that he was concerned about safety in the courtroom. “Can you set aside those concerns and give the state and defendant an impartial trial in this case?” asked Judge Albright. The juror said that he could.
After Judge Albright questioned all the prospective jurors and dismissed one (not the man who expressed COVID-19 concerns), the remaining eleven were allowed to leave the courtroom for a break. I observed that, when their seats were empty, the chairs appeared further apart than the jurors had when seated.
Curious about the apparent closeness of the seated jurors and their potential for projecting aerosolized particles when shouting answers to Judge Albright’s questions, I emailed Trial Court Coordinator Brittany R. Robinson.
Robinson forward my email to Senior Superior Court Resident Judge Craig, who had issued the Oct. 29 resumption order. Shortly afterward, Judge Craig sent the following reply:
“Dr. Vann and I personally approved the plan for the spacing of the jury in the boxes for all courtrooms where jury trials are routinely held, after inspecting the courtrooms with Amanda Leazer, the COVID-19 coordinator. Two weeks ago, I personally measured the space and placed the chairs in the three-tier configuration that is currently being used in the trial before Judge Albright in Courtroom 4C.”
I responded by sending Judge Craig a sketch I’d made of the jurors closest to me, noting that the man and two women seated at the ends of the three rows appeared to be on the same plane, and that there appeared to be approximately four feet between the woman in the third row and the man in the second. I noted that, when the chairs were empty, there appeared to be more space between them, but that when jurors were seated, several of their heads appeared to be less than four feet apart.
I asked Judge Craig if there had been any attempt to measure distances when the chairs are actually occupied. I also noted that his own order had recommended “between one (1) and six (6) potential jurors shall be randomly selected from the panel and will be seated in the box six feet apart from all other persons in all directions . . .” during Jury Voir Dire. I also asked if Judge Craig or Judge Albright could explain why this recommendation was not followed.
That evening, Judge Craig replied: “that while my jury trial resumption plan recommended conducting voir dire with smaller-than-normal numbers of potential jurors in the box, the ultimate decision on how to conduct trials rests with the trial judge” and “I do not have the judicial authority to override the discretion of the jurist who conducts the actual trial.”
Judge Albright, who had been cc’d on my email, did not respond. Nor did Judge Craig respond to my question about whether anyone had tried to measure the distance between people actually seated in the chairs.
He concluded with the following statement:
“I have heard from courthouse personnel that those jurors who report for duty are doing so with alacrity because they realize their civic responsibilities outweigh the temporary risks. Americans instinctively realize that we cannot let this scourge defeat the underpinnings of our democratic society. It’s why record numbers of voters participated in the recent election, despite the increased risk of contracting the virus.”
After YES! Weekly reported on multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Guilford County Courthouse, one source for that article, who requested anonymity, told me that some departments within the courthouse are not instructing or requiring staffers being tested to stay home until their results are back. This source also alleged that multiple staffers had been instructed to not contact the health department after those staffers reported to their superiors that they might have been exposed.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, I sent Trial Court Coordinator Robinson the following inquiry about these allegations, noting, “I am not at liberty to divulge the name of the person making this claim or the office in which they work, but everything else they have told us over the past two months has proven to be accurate.”
Robinson forwarded the query to Judge Craig, who responded:
“This is the first time we have heard of such allegations. If true, they are extremely serious and would definitely warrant further investigation. However, without the specific details of these accusations, we are at a standstill in terms of addressing them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.