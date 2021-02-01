GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is announcing 50% off regularly priced children’s weekday general admission tickets for the month of February, 2021. Discounted tickets are available for purchase online at greensboroscience.org and may also be purchased on site. Capacity is limited due to COVID-19, so the GSC recommends guests purchase advance tickets online to ensure space is available.

Erin Sherrill, Guest Services Operations Manager, says, "We are pleased to be able to offer this winter discount to the GSC's youngest fans. Now is as great a time as any for families to come out and enjoy all that we have to offer. Your support means so much to us, and we look forward to seeing you out here!"

In an effort to ensure the safest possible experience for guests, as well as animals, COVID-19 safety procedures are in place, including:

  • Face coverings required
  • Limited capacity
  • Time-entry ticketing
  • Strict cleaning protocols
  • Additional hand sanitizing stations
  • The following high-touch exhibits and/or areas where it is difficult to maintain proper physical distance are closed: stingray touch tank, SciPlay Bay Beach Area, theaters, behind-the-scenes experiences

For more information about current policies and procedures related to COVID-19, please review the Safety In Focus: Reopening Guidelines.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.