GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is announcing 50% off regularly priced children’s weekday general admission tickets for the month of February, 2021. Discounted tickets are available for purchase online at greensboroscience.org and may also be purchased on site. Capacity is limited due to COVID-19, so the GSC recommends guests purchase advance tickets online to ensure space is available.
Erin Sherrill, Guest Services Operations Manager, says, "We are pleased to be able to offer this winter discount to the GSC's youngest fans. Now is as great a time as any for families to come out and enjoy all that we have to offer. Your support means so much to us, and we look forward to seeing you out here!"
In an effort to ensure the safest possible experience for guests, as well as animals, COVID-19 safety procedures are in place, including:
For more information about current policies and procedures related to COVID-19, please review the Safety In Focus: Reopening Guidelines.
popular wire
Discounted Admission for a Wild Winter at the GSC
- By Erica Brown
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy Awarded Full Accreditation
- Discounted Admission for a Wild Winter at the GSC
- City Selling 1.6 Acres of Summit Avenue for Development
- LUKE COMBS AND BILLY STRINGS JOIN FORCES ON “THE GREAT DIVIDE”
- You May Qualify for Reimbursement Due to a Residential Sewer Backup
Most Popular
Articles
- Gwynne Furches pleads guilty for DWI-related killing of Elijah Coppedge
- Federal Authorities Charge Nineteen with Voter Fraud
- A Show Stopper: WS Theatre Alliance finds permanent home
- Lewisville Elementary School moves to all remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak
- Greensboro City Attorney claims Marcus Smith’s life worth ‘less than six figures’
- An Upturn in Downtown: Triad Businesses Thrive Through the Unexpected
- Watch Greensboro’s Amina the Great, Krystina King GO BIG on TBS’ GO-BIG SHOW This Thurs., Jan. 28 at 9pm ET/PT
- Forsyth jail inmate fears broken dishwasher is a factor in COVID-19 outbreak
- New initiative to help at-risk youth takes off in East Winston
- Former patients allege teen rehab program is a ‘racist, homophobic cult’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
I have lived through the last 17 Presidential Inaugurations, including one I attended in per…
- Updated
Donald Trump stirred up a bunch of angry White people, asked them to storm the Capitol build…
- Updated
Four years ago, Hillary Clinton made a statement that backfired on her. While enjoying a com…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.