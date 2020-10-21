GREENSBORO, NC – Creative Greensboro is now recruiting children ages 7-12 to participate in a seasonal production called “Two Winter Tales,” two short plays about winter. Registration is free and participants can sign up online now until November 6, when rehearsals begin.
The show will give children a chance to experience theatre arts. They will learn acting techniques, ensemble building, and meet other children who love being on stage. Once the cast is assembled, parts will be given out. Everyone will have a role. The rehearsals will take place on Zoom twice a week between4-6 pm and the performance will be livestreamed on December 12 and 13.
The first play, “A Season for Snowflakes,” is about snowflakes who are in the sky and can’t wait to fall and cover the landscape in beautiful white snow. The second play, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” is an adaptation of the famous Aesop’s Fable. Ants work hard to store food for winter but the Grasshopper is having too much fun to work. Then winter hits.
To register, go to www.Creativegreensboro.com or call 336-335-6426.
