$25 Summer Cards to be Given to those Receiving First Dose Vaccinations
GREENSBORO, NC – As part of its ongoing effort to get more North Carolinians vaccinated and safely bring summer back, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering $25 Summer Cards to those who receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine during Downtown Greensboro's Fun Fourth Freedom Fest presented by Allegacy.
On July 3, 2021, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., The Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) will offer $25 Summer Cards to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (while supplies last). ONSMS will be administering the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines via a mobile unit parked in Hamburger Square, near Natty Greene's in Downtown Greensboro.
Additionally, North Carolinians 18 and over who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.
Getting vaccinated protects you from COVID-19 and against hospitalization and death. Rigorous clinical trials have proven that the vaccines are safe and effective with more than 150 million people in the U.S. who have been safely vaccinated. And as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading across the country—mostly through unvaccinated people—it’s critical that North Carolinians get vaccinated now.
Remember, COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and effective. Get your vaccination at Downtown Greensboro's Freedom Fest 2021 on July 3.
COVID Vaccination Clinic Now a Part of Downtown Greensboro's Freedom Fest 2021
- By Stacy Calfo
