Piedmont Hall COVID-19 Testing Site and High Point University Community Center COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Closed, Effective June 30, 2021
Post Date: 07/01/2021 3:13 PM
The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is advising that the following COVID-19 clinics, managed by StarMed, ceased operations on Wednesday, June 30, 2021:
- Piedmont Hall COVID-19 Testing Clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum (2409 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403)
- High Point University (HPU) Community Center COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (921 Eastchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262)
StarMed has transitioned operations to the following location:
- COVID-19 Vaccinations: The GCDPH High Point facility parking lot located at 501 E. Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260.
- To find out more about scheduling an appointment at this location, please visit www.starmed.care.
Alternative, COVID-19 testing locations are also available in Guilford County through providers including:
- Cone Health: www.conehealth.com
- CVS: www.cvs.com
- Walgreen’s: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/findcare/coronavirus.jsp
- Wal-Mart: https://corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing
- Target: https://www.target.com/c/clinic/-/N-54x94?Nao=0
For a full list, please visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder.
