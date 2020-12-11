Cone Health hopes to reduce dangerously long lines.
Greensboro – Cone Health moves to online scheduling and indoor testing for COVID-19 next week. Online scheduling and indoor testing should reduce waits for people seeking tests and keep long lines of traffic from blocking major roadways.
Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, appointments will be needed for COVID-19 testing at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. Appointments will be required at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and Cone Health Green Valley campus on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Scheduling can be done online at www.conehealth.com/testing or by texting “COVID” to 88453.
The move to appointment-only testing should eliminate the two-hour waits at testing facilities. They will also prevent long lines of traffic from spilling out of hospital parking lots and onto busy roadways.
People are asked to stay in their vehicle once they arrive at a testing site. A testing site representative will meet them when it’s time for their appointment. The representative will bring them into the building in a socially distanced manner.
While people being tested do not have to pay, they are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one. People seeking tests will need to wear a mask and remain socially distanced from others. Test results are available in 5 business days. People are encouraged to talk with a health care professional about quarantining before and after a test.
