GUILFORD COUNTY – Most North Carolina families with children are eligible for a $335 coronavirus relief payment to help with virtual schooling and childcare costs.
The $335 payment is for individuals with a dependent child who was 16 or younger at the end of 2019. If you filed a 2019 North Carolina individual income tax return reporting a qualifying child, you’ll get the payment automatically.
If you did not file a 2019 state return because your gross income for 2019 did not exceed the state’s filing requirements for your filing status (generally $10,000 per year if you are single and $20,000 per year if you are married), you may still be eligible for the $335 payment. You must apply by October 15, 2020!
Go the North Carolina Department of Revenue website at NCDOR.gov for details and to apply.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic you can go to www.guilfordcountync.gov or contact the Department of Social Services at (336) 641-4664.
