One Greensboro artist, who thought he was retired, may have to keep working now that social distancing has closed most art galleries. Don Morgan has been an exhibiting artist since 1978, and since 1990, he has been a professional faux finisher and muralist at his business, Artworks Decorative Painting.
Two of his most recent paintings, “Falls” and “Eden, NC,” are on display through June 30 at The Artery Gallery (which is open for framing), along with other local artists’ new works that were inspired by and done during the COVID-19 lockdown. Morgan said there would not be an opening reception, but the art on display may be viewed and purchased.
Morgan said his online collections are categorized as drawings, recent work, the natural world, explorations, and people. His work is inspired and created in real life from places in Greensboro, St. Thomas, Italy, and beyond, with his wife, Marilyn.
One of his COVID-19 creations is “Eden, NC,” which depicts a couple in a lush, overgrown garden that, he said, “makes you question whether it is before, or after the virus.”
While Morgan works in most mediums, he said his favorite is acrylic on canvas, and working with Procreate software on his iPad makes it easier to send digital stuff to his online site.
“I draw with a stylus pen that makes a mark that can be a pen, pencil, brushstrokes as paint, watercolor, anything,” he said.
Morgan said he prefers to draw from “scratch,” though he may take a photo to use as a reference.
His first memory as an artist was in the fourth or fifth grade when his teacher handed out five-part sheets of carbon paper. He did a drawing of his dog, Mitzi, laying on the floor, and was so excited when he had five copies to give to his family—he was already thinking “production.”
When Morgan’s son, Gabriel, was 6 years old (who is now 32), he asked what Gabriel would like painted on his bedroom wall mural and was surprised to hear, “I want giant venus flytraps,” instead of Godzilla.
Morgan said the mural wrapped around two walls on both sides of Gabriel’s bed so that when he was in his bed, he would be surrounded by nature. Morgan also painted a life-sized mural of three big cats for a young girl who loved lions and tigers, as well as a mural of a life-size train emerging out of the wall behind the bed of an 8-year-old boy, who Morgan said complimented him by saying he was on the boy’s “Greatest Artists” list.
Seven years ago, Morgan said he began selling his art online with Fine Art America/Pixels, and now, he has his own website, which features 60 pieces of his original art, that can be purchased as wall art prints on a variety of materials that include canvas, wood, and tapestries, to home décor on pillows, fleece blankets, towels, shower curtains, coffee mugs, to apparel that includes t-shirts and tanks (even toddlers and baby onesies), to yoga mats, greeting cards, spiral notebooks, bags, pouches, cell phone cases, and most recently, face masks.
“Being able to stay home and just paint all the time is really what I have always wanted to do, but some artists are too upset to concentrate right now,” he said. “One has to deal with the blank canvas, and getting started is always the problem. It’s all fear at the beginning. You got to walk past the fear before you can do anything to the art. You got to start. It’s imaginary to begin, but then it becomes real, and you can always change it. There’s no flow until you open the spigot, and then, it’s wide open.”
Wanna see?
June 1-30, artists on display, The Artery, 1711 Spring Garden St., Greensboro, (336) 274-9814, Check Don Morgan out on his website or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.