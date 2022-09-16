Cone Health to Offer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccines
The updated booster dose targets the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
Greensboro – The public can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot through Cone Health. The system will begin offering the vaccine on Monday, Sept. 19.
The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants are responsible for most of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bivalent booster vaccines target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains.
The CDC and Federal Drug Administration have authorized bivalent booster vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. The Moderna vaccine is available to people ages 18 and older who received a primary or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for people ages 12 and older who received a primary or booster dose at least two months ago.
Cone Health will offer bivalent booster vaccines at the following pharmacies:
- Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter Greensboro, 3518 Drawbridge Pkwy., Suite 130, Greensboro
- Outpatient Pharmacy at MedCenter High Point, 2630 Willard Dairy Rd., High Point
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Alamance Regional, 1238 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington
Cone Health will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster on Sept. 19. The Moderna booster is coming soon. To schedule an appointment or to find more information, visit conehealth.com/vaccine. The community can also call 336-890-1188, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Attachments include photos of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine, as well as Phil Averitt, clinical pharmacist at MedCenter High Point, holding one of the vials.
