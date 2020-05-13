The event supports those impacted by COVID-19.
Greensboro- Cone Health is going to hold its first virtual 5k. It’s called the #ConeHealthCares Virtual 5k/10K. This event will raise funds for the COVID-19 Support Fund which was created to support patients, caregivers, families and communities in our region in response to the pandemic.
In this virtual event, participants determine their own route and can run or walk the distance they choose. Please remember the importance of social distancing – meaning if you participate with others, to keep a safe 6 ft. distance.
There are 5 steps to this virtual race:
Step 1. Register or sign up for a team.
Step 2. Download the Event Tool Kit and decide the route.
Step 3. Complete the virtual 5K or 10K between May 17th and May 31st.
Step 4. Report results.
Step 5. Participants can tell their friends and keep them updated on social media using the hashtags #ConeHealthCares or #ConeHealthStrong.
For more details, visit the FAQ page.
Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 12,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
