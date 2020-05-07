Fifty plus organizations and people provided aid this week.
Greensboro – Cone Health continues to be grateful for the generous community support during the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations and individuals from throughout the region have provided donations in the form of meals for employees, medical supplies and other items to support patients and staff. To recognize the many donations that have been received and continue to come in, Cone Health has implemented Thank-You Thursdays to celebrate and show their appreciation.
Thousands ofdonations have been received to-date. This week Cone Health would like to thank the organizations and individuals at this linkfor the donation of goods and services. Over 50 new organizations and individuals have joined the list this week. New additions are indicated with an asterisk
Kathy Colville, Healthy Communities Director for Cone Health says, “The generosity we are experiencing continues to amaze us. Every contribution – big or small – has an impact on our staff. They are helping to lift our spirits and reminding us that our community stands beside us in these difficult times. We cannot thank these organizations and individuals enough.”
Cone Health invites the community to stay involved. Please visit our Cone Health COVID-19 Support Fund to make financial contributions, or learn more about requirements for donated items at www.conehealth.com/covid-donation.
Cone Health reminds people of the importance of social distancing and of frequent handwashing. Cone Health strongly urges people to continue obeying government orders to stay at home to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.
