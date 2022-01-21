Cone Health Testing and Vaccination Clinic Changes
Weather-related issues change the hours of several clinics.
Greensboro – Several Cone Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed tomorrow. These changes are being made due to the possibility of inclement weather—especially in the eastern areas served by Cone Health.
Friday, January 21schedule:
North Carolina A&T Alumni-Foundation Event Center (Greensboro) - Opens at 10am
Triad Internal Medicine Associates (Greensboro) – Opens at 1pm
Alamance Regional Medical Center Grand Oaks Pharmacy (Burlington) - CLOSED
Glen Raven Medical Center (Burlington) - CLOSED
Burlington Family Practice (Burlington) - CLOSED
McMichael Building (Reidsville)- CLOSED
All Cone Health testing sites will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
People with appointments have been contacted and rescheduled for other times.
All Cone Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics should reopen Monday as usual.
To make a testing appointment for any future dates, visit conehealth.com/testing or call
336-890-1188. To make a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
