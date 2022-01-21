Cone Health Testing and Vaccination Clinic Changes

Weather-related issues change the hours of several clinics. 

Greensboro – Several Cone Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed tomorrow. These changes are being made due to the possibility of inclement weather—especially in the eastern areas served by Cone Health.

Friday, January 21schedule:

North Carolina A&T Alumni-Foundation Event Center (Greensboro) - Opens at 10am

Triad Internal Medicine Associates (Greensboro) – Opens at 1pm

Alamance Regional Medical Center Grand Oaks Pharmacy (Burlington) - CLOSED

Glen Raven Medical Center (Burlington) - CLOSED

Burlington Family Practice (Burlington) - CLOSED

McMichael Building (Reidsville)- CLOSED

All Cone Health testing sites will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

People with appointments have been contacted and rescheduled for other times.

All Cone Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics should reopen Monday as usual. 

To make a testing appointment for any future dates, visit conehealth.com/testing or call

336-890-1188. To make a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188. 

