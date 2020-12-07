Take The Pledge
Greensboro – You have seen the requests to wear a mask and socially distance to slow the spread of COVID-19. Would you promise to make a public pledge and put your picture to it? Cone Health urges you to do that by joining “#MaskUp Pledge.”
As part of the national #MaskUp campaign, Cone Health is launching a virtual photo booth at conehealth.com/maskuppledge. Participants are asked to snap a masked picture of themselves or their household and share on social channels using #MaskUp. This allows Triad participants to make a commitment and join the national effort to protect our communities and our health care heroes. Participants are asked to challenge friends and family to do the same.
“As cases rise dramatically, we are encouraging the public to take a stand and ask their friends and families to do the same,” says Terry Akin, Cone Health CEO. “Wearing a mask is an act of generosity and caring to protect not only ourselves but also other people. This pledge is a meaningful way for people to show their commitment to keeping others safe while having a little fun along the way. We are immensely grateful for our communities’ support and hope this pledge will help take that one step further.”
Visit conehealth.com/maskuppledge from Dec. 7 to 23 to take and share a pledge photo. Our goal is to receive at least 5,000 pledges and share them on Christmas Eve in a community-wide slideshow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.