COVID-19 testing is available at GTCC in High Point on June 26.
Greensboro –COVID-19 testing will be available at Guilford Technical Community College at 901 S. Main St. Fri., June 26. The testing is a joint project of Cone Health and the High Point Branch of the NAACP.
People who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order, insurance or an appointment. Testing is free, though people are asked to bring an insurance card and a photo ID if they have them. People are also asked to wear a mask and to be aware of social distancing at the test site. Testing will be conducted in parking lot A next to building H-1 on the GTCC campus from 2 pm and run until 6 that evening or until supplies run out.
Testing will be done with a nasal swab. Most results will be available within two business days. People who have questions about testing should call 336-890-3792.
It is important that we test to avoid spreading COVID-19 to the most vulnerable among us,” says Dr. Jay Wyatt, medical director, Moses Cone Hospital. “Through our partnership with the NAACP, we are able to remove as many barriers to testing as possible and open it to more people who should be tested.”
Cone Health and the High Point Branch of the NAACP remind people of the importance of washing hands frequently, wearing masks in public and of maintain a safe distance from one another.
