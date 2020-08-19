Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department are coordinating efforts.
Greensboro – Cone Health and the Guilford County Division of Public Health offer several free COVID-19 testing opportunities during the remainder of August. Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department are coordinating testing to more efficiently use testing supplies and to more easily respond to potential outbreaks of COVID-19.
“Working with the health department allows us to enhance our reach, avoid duplicating efforts and respond more quickly as cases are found,” says Jamilla Pinder, assistant director, healthy communities, Cone Health.
"Partnering with Cone Health enables us to offer expanded hours and access to COVID-19 testing so that even more Guilford County residents can know their status,” said Latanya Pender, Clinical Services Program Manager, Nursing Director, Guilford County Division of Public Health.
The tests are available without a doctor’s order, an appointment or health insurance. Testing will be done:
- Friday, Aug. 21, 9 am – 11 am, Daystar Church,1806 Merritt Dr., Greensboro
- Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 am— noon, Mount Zion United Church of God, 704 Banner Ave., Greensboro.
- Thursday, Aug. 27, 4 pm—7 pm, Daystar Church, 1806 Merritt Dr., Greensboro
People coming for testing should wear a mask. A swab will be used to collect a sample and test results will be returned in approximately 72 hours.
Testing is free to participants, though people with insurance should bring their card. Insurance coverage is not required. People living or working in places with lots of public interaction such as group homes, nursing homes, restaurants and farm laborers are encouraged to be tested. People who have serious medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity or other COVID-19 risk factors are also urged to be tested.
Testing is for both adults and children. People with questions about testing should call 336-890-1140.
