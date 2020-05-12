There’s no reason to be bored drinking your coffee at home alone when you can paint along with others online! Winston-Salem artist Heather Jones is continuing to bring the party to you with ticketed livestream “Color & Coffee Painting Parties.” Jones said the next party is on May 30 (sign up by May 29), with no limit to the number of participants, and for attendees to order their materials ahead of time.
Jones, who is “coffee-obsessed,” said she chose coffee rather than the usual wine-themed sip and paint parties because she doesn’t drink and didn’t want to gear her business around drinking alcohol.
Jones said she has been taking her in-person painting parties on the road for seven years, and that Color & Coffee Painting Parties, LLC is one of the original painting event businesses in the Triad and the first to offer traveling painting parties. When the in-person events return, she plans to keep the monthly livestream parties going.
She said her party themes include birthdays, graduations, bridal showers, baby showers, and corporate team-building events for employees or sporting teams at either the business location or at a restaurant in a private room. Jones said she especially enjoys hosting fundraisers for churches, schools, and animal shelter pet portrait parties. She said she had always loved animals and enjoys adding surprising elements to her commissioned whimsical paintings. One of her biggest pet portrait commissions involved a series of 12 dogs painted as half-faces by her client’s request for his pet store, Aristopets.
Jones said that before social distancing went into effect, she was a stay-at-home mom and commission artist counting on her painting party “gigs” to make a living. She said that along with taking new commissions, she had to get creative in order to continue teaching.
Jones said she created a Google Hangout event on her website, and from there, participants can pre-select their art supplies from the provided links to Michael’s stores, and they can select the 40% off coupons at checkout, or purchase similar or out-of-stock supplies online from Walmart. She said party-attendees have an option to buy additional supplies for future parties, and place their order to be shipped to them, or picked up curbside.
She said the “Virtual Painting Party Pass” fee of $20 (regularly $30 per person) would include your entire household, and gift certificates are available to send to friends who may be out of work, so they can join in from their homes.
Jones said before the class participants would set up a Google Event account and a painting space in front of their webcam, tablet, or smartphone, and receive an e-mailed Google link to give them private access to her tutorial one hour before the party begins.
She said that the website offers several themes to choose from, so each guest paints the same image per her instructions in real-time. Guests may also participate in drawing from their imagination or by sending Jones a photo of their pet that she draws an outline drawing beforehand (for an additional $5) for them to paint at the party. Jones said it’s a lot of fun for her to be a part of someone’s special event.
In her personal art, Jones said it was the thrill of her life when she first learned how to color inside the lines as a child. Her art teacher at West Forsyth, Betti Pettinati-Longinotti, encouraged her to try to figure out how to do things her own way.
When the virus hit, Jones said she felt very uninspired. She recalled how devastating it was, and she didn’t know what to do. Aside from painting some family portraits and a couple of commissioned orders, taking the parties online has returned her joy of seeing others be inspired again.
“Specializing in dream-like creations, Heather’s work showcases a reality on the fringe without compromising the pulse of our humanity,” said Tommy Jones, her husband.
Looking ahead, Jones said she hopes to have a show for a new series of paintings she is thinking about doing. A few of her online pieces for sale include: “Solitude,” “The Swimmer,” “The Watcher,” and “Blowing Dandelions.”
Future plans include Jones opening a studio on their property where people can come just to paint and attend her hosted parties.
“A lot of people say these paint parties are meditating and relaxing, and while it is a fun event, you do come away relaxed,” Jones said. “It’s not for people who know how to paint; I break it down, so it’s easy for beginners.”
Wanna join?
Virtual Color and Coffee Party, May 30 at 1 p.m., sign up by May 29, ORDER SUPPLIES AHEAD, For more information, call (336) 354-8390
