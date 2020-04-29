GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2020) – Due to overwhelming interest, the City of Greensboro’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is offering a second free, online webinar from 10-11 am, Friday, May 1 focused on funding relief options for small businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Registration is required by Thursday, April 30.
The webinar will focus on business assessment and feature an overview of both CARES and SCORE. The CARES ACT, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, authorizes the Paycheck Protection Program to provide small businesses with the resources needed to maintain payroll, hire back employees, and cover applicable overhead. SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals.
Questions? Call Equity and Inclusion at 336-430-5661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.