GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2021) – The City of Greensboro will begin relaxing its mask mandates in City facilities on Tuesday, July 6, based on data available from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Guilford County Health Department.
Under the revised guidelines, the City will no longer require face coverings or masks for fully vaccinated individuals in most City facilities. Unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear masks when indoors for their protection and the protection of others. Signs will be placed at the entrance to City facilities and masks will still be available at entrances staffed by security personnel should a visitor want one. No employee or visitor will be required to show proof of vaccination.
The Governor’s Executive Order 215 is still in effect, requiring face coverings for certain locations and activities, such as day camps. Some locations and services, such as the J. Douglas Galyon Depot and public transportation, are under federal guidelines to continue mask protocols. Therefore, masks will still be required for some City services and facilities. These locations will continue to display appropriate signage reinforcing the requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.