GREENSBORO, NC (May 7, 2020) – In just over a week, the City of Greensboro and the United Way of Greater Greensboro provided 30,000 free face coverings to Greensboro residents. The campaign, which began April 29, was underwritten by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
“Several stores and online outlets had a scarce supply of face coverings, so the City wanted to provide the public with a face covering at no charge,” said City Manager David Parrish. “We have relied on Cone Health’s leadership throughout this pandemic and they stress the importance of wearing a face covering in public. This is a necessary step in flattening the Covid-19 curve in Greensboro.”
The face coverings were distributed at the City’s Melvin Municipal Office Building and United Way’s office on Yanceyville Street. The fabric coverings are reusable and it’s recommended to be worn at all times in public, where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
“The caring heart of our community was on full display throughout this effort. Thanks to dedicated volunteers and community leaders, thousands of children and families were served,” said Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro. “And thanks to the Greensboro Police Department, United Way’s drive-through option was safe and successful. We are humbled and inspired by the smiles and gratitude shared by the children and families who received face coverings.”
For more information on this program and Covid-19, visit the City’s COVID-19 webpage at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19.
