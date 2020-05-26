GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2020) – The City of Greensboro has canceled its annual July 4th fireworks show due to considerations related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This type of event would likely draw thousands to our city and given public safety is of utmost importance, we will wait until it’s safer to bring people together for such an event,” said City Manager David Parrish. “Based on site options, and even asking residents to stay in their vehicles, we felt the risks were too great to proceed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.