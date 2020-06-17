Unfortunately due to the situation with COVID-19, The Tams are unable to travel out-of-state and perform for the kick-off of the Arts Splash concerts series. The High Point Arts Council will not be live streaming a concert this Sunday, June 21, but do plan to stream the Brooke McBride Band on Sunday, June 28, at 6:00 p.m. We will make decisions regarding the remaining Arts Splash dates based on State and Local restrictions. If we cannot hold the concerts at their venues with an audience, they will be streamed on our Facebook page.
For more information about the 2020 Arts Splash concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. To confirm the location or if there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert. For specific information about programs of the High Point Arts Council, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at 336-889-2787 ext. 27 or programs@highpointarts.org.
