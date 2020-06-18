The High Point Arts Council is pleased to welcome back Brooke McBride to North Carolina from Tennessee for the second Arts Splash summer concert of 2020! Due to COVID-19, the concert will be live streamed from the Centennial Station Arts Center since the original venue is closed to the public at this time.
The concert is free and you can see and hear it on Sun., June 28, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Invite your friends and family to a watch party!
Brooke McBride is a "no fluff," "no filler" singer/songwriter that prides herself in being downright real. The North Carolina native is defined by her raw, sultry and smoky vocals as her signature; her rockin’ live performance is “country music at its best with a razor edge.” From Massachusetts to Montana, the young entertainer and road warrior has toured across the country performing an average of 100 dates per year.
Brooke’s talents were recognized early in her career by the entertainment industry and television producers. She was acknowledged as a Carolina Music Award nominee for “Best Female Country Artist” (2013), and was a featured extra on the hit ABC Television series Nashville.
In 2019, she signed a single song publishing deal with Banner Music (Nashville) for her single, “Heartbreak Hall of Fame,” and released her latest project, a six song EP entitled, “Coming Clean.” She has been featured on Today in Nashville, The Ty Bentli Show, WSM Radio (Home of the Grand Ole Opry), and many other news and radio shows across the US.”
To learn more about the 2020 Arts Splash concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. To confirm the location or if there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert.
For specific information about programs of the High Point Arts Council, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at 336-889-2787 ext. 27 or programs@highpointarts.org.
