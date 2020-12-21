WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Dec. 21, 2020 – Brenner Children’s Hospital, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, is now offering appointment-only, drive-up COVID-19 testing for children and young adults up to 22 years of age.A parent or legal guardian must be present with those under 18.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 must first visit a health care provider who will order the test and schedule an appointment at the testing center.
Those without symptoms, but who need a test to return to daycare, school or work, should make an appointment in advance by calling 336-702-8054.This testing site does not offer travel screening.
“It is important to remember that this new service is for COVID-19 testing – not vaccination,” said Michael Mitchell, M.D., medical director of the Brenner Children’s Hospital emergency department. “We know those in our community with children, teens or young adults will appreciate the convenience of being able to remain in their vehicles, especially during the cold winter months.”
The testing center is located outside the Brenner Children’s Hospital emergency department and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
