When Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, the shortage of toilet paper and hand sanitizer caught people by surprise, and many gained an education in the supply-and-demand business model. As Americans found themselves locked down, an unexpected shortage developed – bicycles.
“People can’t go to the gym and are cycling as an alternative form of exercise,” said Greensboro resident Yan Lyansky, owner of Downtube Bikes, offering consumer-direct sales based in McLeansville. “In New York, people are avoiding the subways and public transportation, so they are getting bikes.”
Fortunately for Brown, his sales-and-service shop, established in 1975, is considered an essential business and has remained open, though store access is limited, and service is available by appointment only.
Lyansky realized the impact to independently owned retailers could be devastating and decided to reach out to Brown. The shop, located on Hill Street, was completely out of children’s bicycles.
“I had bikes stacked in middle of the shop two weeks ago,” said Brown. “We sold the last of our affordable bikes two weeks ago,” noting high-end models are not as high in demand.
Thanks to the new agreement created between the two entrepreneurs, cycles de ORO will now have a supply of 20-inch bicycles until fall.
Lyansky established Downtube Bikes nearly 20 years ago after designing a folding, portable bicycle. He ventured into a children’s model when he was unable to find a satisfactory bike for his own kids. His design allows adjustments to be made to accommodate growth spurts which increases the purchase value. His newest design, an adult’s folding cycle that will fit in the overhead bin on an airplane, should be available within the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.