The drive is an initiative of their Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Program
HIGH POINT, NC -- Blue Ridge’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program is hosting their first ever “Warm Their Soles” Campaign and they need your help! The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program has a goal of making a quarterly philanthropic impact in the communities Blue Ridge Companies serves. Quarterly initiatives will focus on supporting a diverse population that may be underserved.
For the first quarter, they have chosen to support those with a lower socioeconomic status. With the COVID Pandemic still lingering, they chose a sock donation as something small each of us can do to make a big difference.
There are two main reasons the Blue Ridge Companies Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Program chose a sock donation drive. The first is that feet work overtime where there is no cozy home to return to each night. Secondly, socks and underwear aren’t often donated and when they are, the items can’t be sanitized to put to good use. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes (no pun intended), you can see how clean, warm socks are treasures for so many.
The “Warm Their Soles” Campaign runs through March 31, 2021.
People wishing to support the campaign can drop off donations at any Blue Ridge Companies Community. A full list of the communities can be found at blueridgecompanies.com.
Connect with Blue Ridge Companies on Facebook at Facebook.com/BlueRidgeCompanies, Twitter at twitter.com/Blue_Ridge_Co, or linkedin.com/company/blue-ridge-companies.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
