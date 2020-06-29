HIGH POINT, N.C. (June 29, 2020) – High Point’s Blair Park Golf Course and grillroom will be closed due to the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case of a staff member earlier in the month. Operations will return to normal on Friday, July 3.
The staff member has not been at the facility since earlier in the month, but the Parks and Recreation Department was not made aware of the positive case until June 28.
“Safety of our employees and our residents is our top priority as this point,” said Lee Tillery, Parks and Recreation Director. “We were able to move some staff around to open today but we will not have staff available to reopen fully until Friday. We take this very seriously.”
The City of High Point has continually followed federal, state and local sanitation guidelines for the facility. The City encourages those who plan to visit our facilities to use social distancing and follow the 3W’s: Wear, Wait and Wash.
